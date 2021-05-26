INKBOX: Realistic Ink Effects

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Get instant ink effects in Photoshop.

It's useful kit to achieve realistic ink effects in your design project. The effect can be applied to text or to any layer. Great for design projects in handmade style.

👀🎬 Demo video: https://youtu.be/MJ-0NeSmIDE

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• Black Ink Style

• Blue Ink Style

• Purple Ink Style

• Red Ink Style

• Green Ink Style

• Kraft Paper Texture

• Cardboard Paper Texture

• Corrugated Paper Texture

• Crumpled Paper Texture

• Crumpled Kraft Paper Texture

• ABR File with 20 Ink Blots Brushes

• User Guide

🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:

• FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit https://crmrkt.com/o3pdp

• PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/XRP5r

• Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab https://crmrkt.com/brEwx

• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD

• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd