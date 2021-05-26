Tarot Mermay - XIX: The Sun

Trending designs to inspire you
The other day I asked on my Instagram to vote which Tarot card you wanted me to illustrate and arcanum XIX won: The Sun ️☀️ I just finished watching the Shadow and Bone series on Netflix, so I could not think of a better idea than to draw the Sun Summoner (of course, mermaid version).
What do you think of my version of this arcanum?
Check the full tarot card on my IG: https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy