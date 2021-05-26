Personal portfolio | web version

Ilja van Eck

Ilja van Eck
Ilja van Eck
Hi there!

This is the web version of my personal portfolio. I tried to find a unique color combo to represent my personal brand. I must say that I really dig the bright orange color :)

what do you guys think?

Ilja van Eck
Ilja van Eck

