Good for Sale
Boyko

Innovicons - Ecology & Charity

Boyko
Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Innovicons - Ecology & Charity icon design charity ecology line icon vector style design
Innovicons - Ecology & Charity icon design charity ecology line icon vector style design
Download color palette
  1. innovicons_dr_1_eco.jpg
  2. innovicons_dr_2_eco.jpg

Innovicons - Ecology & Charity Icons

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Innovicons - Ecology & Charity Icons

We often announce the updates of our huge collection "Innovicons". But also we have solutions for theme-based projects.
This collection is focused on charitable and eco activities. It includes 54 icons depicting environmental conservation, eco lifestyle, different types of humanitarian assistance.

View the project on Creative Market: https://creativemarket.com/Boyko.Pictures/1588889-Innovicons-Ecology-Charity-Icons

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Boyko
Boyko
Icons & illustrations for your business
Hire Me

More by Boyko

View profile
    • Like