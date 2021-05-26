Trending designs to inspire you
We often announce the updates of our huge collection "Innovicons". But also we have solutions for theme-based projects.
This collection is focused on charitable and eco activities. It includes 54 icons depicting environmental conservation, eco lifestyle, different types of humanitarian assistance.
View the project on Creative Market: https://creativemarket.com/Boyko.Pictures/1588889-Innovicons-Ecology-Charity-Icons