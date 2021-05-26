Redesign Clubhouse

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, in this shoot, I made a redesign concept for the clubhouse application to follow the challenge in Uplab[dot]com.
please upvote my design in Uplab[dot]com if you like it...
if u feel my design no good, please give me feedback... :)
love you all :)