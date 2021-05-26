Trending designs to inspire you
Burble VP Typeface - Bitmap vsg font + 2 solid fonts
NOTE! : The 'SVG' style requires Photoshop CC 2017 or Illustrator CC 2018 (or newer) to use.
How to change color in Photoshop : bleeding options - color overlay.
Burble is perfect for branding projects, home-ware designs, product packaging, magazine headers - or simply as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
In the package you will find :
Burble VP bitmap SVG font
solid style 1 otf font
solid style 2 otf font
help file
Uppercase, numeral, punctuation & Symbol
Multilingual support
Find out more at: https://vpcreativeshop.com/collections/fonts/products/burble-vp-typeface-svg-font 🙂
🔷 https://www.facebook.com/vpcreativeshop/
📷 https://www.instagram.com/vp_creative_shop/