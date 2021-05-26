moFarsian

Retro Oreo Logo

Retro Oreo Logo vintage retro logo
For re-designing the Oreo logo to a retro/vintage kind of logo I looked back to their first logo, took an element from it, then I mixed it up with the style of their newest logo.
Finally, I combined it with 4 colorful stripes on the back to give it a full retro feeling!

Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
May 26, 2021
