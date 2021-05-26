Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
POP - Single Sided LP yielding

POP! is a platform that allows 2 projects to prove their partnership and allows single-sided LP funding on Uniswap, by matching providers.

I did a UX Audit on the POP project for a client. The platform has several key visual issues, being the complexity of the interactions aswell as the graphic design is not scalable.

As part of this engagement I examined the current state experience and proposed a more scalable UI and UX and provided a small sample of what this might look like.

