POP - Single Sided LP yielding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
POP! is a platform that allows 2 projects to prove their partnership and allows single-sided LP funding on Uniswap, by matching providers.
I did a UX Audit on the POP project for a client. The platform has several key visual issues, being the complexity of the interactions aswell as the graphic design is not scalable.
As part of this engagement I examined the current state experience and proposed a more scalable UI and UX and provided a small sample of what this might look like.