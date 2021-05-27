Dylan Brouwer
Portfolio 01

Lately I’ve been following some Awwwards courses and trying out some different tools, such as Figma, Editor X & Webflow. Within my portfolio project I’m experimenting with the things I’ve learned while expanding my personal branding and motion design.

More coming soon!
Posted on May 27, 2021
