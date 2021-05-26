Raydium - An avenue for the evolution of DeFi

Trending designs to inspire you
Redesign of their landing page (1/2) items to do.
Raydium aims to be the solution for the issues faced with AMMs on Ethereum. By building on Solana and utilizing Solana's chain, which features faster and cheaper transactions, users will be able to trade on AMMs without being left out of the game due to ridiculously high fees.
Raydium solves the liquidity issue by utilizing a central order book from Serum, and even provides a trading interface, for traders who want to set limit orders and view trading charts. This gives users more control over their trading.