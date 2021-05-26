Grzegorz Motławski

TYKR fourth logo concept

TYKR fourth logo concept investing logo design icon logomark mark symbol branding gradient logotype logo progress digital platform b2b saas analysis technology tech software education data
Fourth logo concept for TYKR

TYKR is a (SaaS) stock screener and education platform focused on (long-term) value investing.

