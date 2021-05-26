Versus - Crypto Investor game

Trending designs to inspire you
The Versus binary options platform is an easy to use price prediction platform directly inspired by Pancakeswap’s new price prediction feature. Users are able to commit funds to use in predictions that have 5 minute expirations. Winning users will increase the amount of funds they committed AND also receive Versus rewards. Losing users will also receive Versus rewards.