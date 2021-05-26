MediaWeb

Dribbble

MediaWeb
MediaWeb
  • Save
Dribbble web intranet employees login table resources management design mediaweb outsystems tablet desktop app ux ui
Download color palette

😍 Today we share one of our projects in OutSystems!
This was a great challenge for our team of Designers and Front-End developers!
Incredible teamwork!
Explore more:
https://mediaweb.pt/case-study-wayne-brothers

Design by @Nicolas Matias

MediaWeb
MediaWeb

More by MediaWeb

View profile
    • Like