Anatomy of organs and systems

This is a cover for a mobile app called "SanarFlix", made in 2020. Sanar is a well known publisher of medical books in Brazil and recently launched a mobile app for medicine students. I was in charge of illustrating about fifty covers for them in one month. I was supervised and guided by the Web Designer in charge of the project.