Secure and convenient app for smart home management: connect IoT devices in one place, check their statuses, set up routines, and much more.
It allows users to manage each room separately and offers custom routines for daily tasks.
More screens - https://dribbble.com/shots/15726332-Smart-Home-App-UI-UX-Design
Learn more about smart home app development https://www.mobindustry.net/how-to-build-a-smart-home-app-a-guide-for-developing-a-home-automation-system/