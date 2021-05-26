Rokas Aleliunas

Recollections

Recollections fragments recollections hand illustration leg illustration feet illustration feet leg handset head lines laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
When you are really tired after hard day of work and you need a break to recollect yourself.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
