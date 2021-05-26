Retro Future

I really enjoy world building and theme exploration and after diesel-punk scenes, I wanted to create something new. Here comes the retro futuristic aesthetics and Jetsons to the rescue! What do you think, does this deserve a series?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/51710123

------------

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.

You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------

You can follow here 👇

→ Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel