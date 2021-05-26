Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retro Future

Retro Future hover car futurama sci-fi retro future low poly diorama render blender illustration 3d
I really enjoy world building and theme exploration and after diesel-punk scenes, I wanted to create something new. Here comes the retro futuristic aesthetics and Jetsons to the rescue! What do you think, does this deserve a series?

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
