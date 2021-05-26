Asif Howlader🤖

Rose Youth Elixir - Landing Page

Asif Howlader🤖
Asif Howlader🤖
  • Save
Rose Youth Elixir - Landing Page curology trendy 2021 skincare beauty e-commerce ecommerce shopping fashion cosmetics makeup shop website web design landing page minimal clean design ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guys❤,

I wanna share my recent project of a beauty product "Rose Youth Elixir - Landing Page."
The elegant mix of immersive product showcases and an inherently differentiated brand, create a refined and polished brand direction.

I hope you enjoy it!😄

I am available for UI/UX projects!
Remote/Project Base/Full-time position
Work Inquiries🔥: gfxgeeky@gmail.com

Instagram | UpLabs | Behance

Asif Howlader🤖
Asif Howlader🤖

More by Asif Howlader🤖

View profile
    • Like