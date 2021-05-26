Typographic website for a modern dancer | About

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
About
Website for Maria Zimpel – a modern dancer,
choreographer, an artist.
Key visual &web design: Anna Nowokuńska
Coding: Natalia Kicińska
Design: Feb. 2020
Coding: 2021
Realease: May 2021
www.mariazimpel.pl