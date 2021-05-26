Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Typographic website for a modern dancer | About

Typographic website for a modern dancer | About
About

Website for Maria Zimpel – a modern dancer,
choreographer, an artist.

Key visual &web design: Anna Nowokuńska
Coding: Natalia Kicińska

Design: Feb. 2020
Coding: 2021
Realease: May 2021

www.mariazimpel.pl

Posted on May 26, 2021
