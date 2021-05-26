Yoga App UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone!
Yoga is one of those activities you can do pretty much anywhere, and that’s especially true when you have an app on your smartphone.
Here is my Yoga app design concept. Hope you like it.