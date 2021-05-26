joseph kibunja

Creative Design

Creative Design illustration design
Just like most designs, I was holding a pen and a clean sheet of paper. While thinking what to draw, I realized I had drawn this design without thinking much. I opened adobe illustrator and decided to design what was on the paper.

Follow more of my work on https://www.behance.net/josephkibunja.

Take care.

Posted on May 26, 2021
