Creative Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just like most designs, I was holding a pen and a clean sheet of paper. While thinking what to draw, I realized I had drawn this design without thinking much. I opened adobe illustrator and decided to design what was on the paper.
Follow more of my work on https://www.behance.net/josephkibunja.
Take care.