Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Distress Textures Vector Actions

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Distress Textures Vector Actions
  1. distress1-.jpg
  2. distress2-.jpg
  3. distress3-.jpg

Distress Textures Vector Actions

Price
$8
Good for sale
Distress Textures Vector Actions

This is a set of textures and actions, which can be a few clicks to create a vector mask opacity of any vector object, text or raster.

🔔 Why Distress Textures Vector Actions should have every designer:
• Simple operation using masks with action
• It works with both vector and raster objects
• You can apply multiple textures to the same object
• You can move objects with the result in other projects while retaining the ability to edit
• You can add custom textures in the library

👀🎬 Look 1-minute demo: https://youtu.be/4AiYfKVJr2E

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• Texture Library:
• 12 Distress Textrures

• Actions file:
• 100% mask (with instructions)
• 100% mask (without instructions)
• 80% mask (with instructions)
• 80% mask (without instructions)
• 50% mask (with instructions)
• 50% mask (without instructions)
• Release Mask

• User Guide

⭐ INCLUDED IN POWERFUL Vector GRINDER Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/q4qdP

