This is a set of textures and actions, which can be a few clicks to create a vector mask opacity of any vector object, text or raster.

🔔 Why Distress Textures Vector Actions should have every designer:

• Simple operation using masks with action

• It works with both vector and raster objects

• You can apply multiple textures to the same object

• You can move objects with the result in other projects while retaining the ability to edit

• You can add custom textures in the library

👀🎬 Look 1-minute demo: https://youtu.be/4AiYfKVJr2E

✨ WHAT YOU GET:

• Texture Library:

• 12 Distress Textrures

• Actions file:

• 100% mask (with instructions)

• 100% mask (without instructions)

• 80% mask (with instructions)

• 80% mask (without instructions)

• 50% mask (with instructions)

• 50% mask (without instructions)

• Release Mask

• User Guide

⭐ INCLUDED IN POWERFUL Vector GRINDER Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/q4qdP