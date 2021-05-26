Trending designs to inspire you
This is a set of textures and actions, which can be a few clicks to create a vector mask opacity of any vector object, text or raster.
🔔 Why Distress Textures Vector Actions should have every designer:
• Simple operation using masks with action
• It works with both vector and raster objects
• You can apply multiple textures to the same object
• You can move objects with the result in other projects while retaining the ability to edit
• You can add custom textures in the library
👀🎬 Look 1-minute demo: https://youtu.be/4AiYfKVJr2E
✨ WHAT YOU GET:
• Texture Library:
• 12 Distress Textrures
• Actions file:
• 100% mask (with instructions)
• 100% mask (without instructions)
• 80% mask (with instructions)
• 80% mask (without instructions)
• 50% mask (with instructions)
• 50% mask (without instructions)
• Release Mask
• User Guide
⭐ INCLUDED IN POWERFUL Vector GRINDER Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/q4qdP