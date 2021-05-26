Responsive WP Theme Caravan

Responsive Wordpress Theme - Caravan

► BLOG SIZE 250px Sidebar 660px Posting area 960px x 225px Header

►►►► IMPORTANT: Template works for Wordpress.org only.

► THEME INCLUDES

Easy to change menu links, widgets and header via the dashboard.

Share Button at the end of each post.

15 Social Media Icons from you to choose from.

Option to create a Landing Page

Photoshop template for header + sidebar image

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/vrbNN6