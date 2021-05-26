Distance school «Istok»

✌ Hey-hey, dribbble community!

New shot for my 30-days dribble challenge. 6/30

This is the real project for the Russian online school «Istok».

✨ The main idea was to show to the final customer that the school is friendly and following trends.

Mums that searching better place for studying for their children will choose us, because of:

1. Attractive prices.

2. More qualified teachers.

3. Design that catching from first seconds

4. School is based on Christian principles

😉 I have chosen blob's style and light soft colors for this task. Mixed the real photos and the vector. Searched free illustration in Figma's community.

