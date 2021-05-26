MNMLST Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A minimalist blogging theme with AJAX page loading made specially for Kirby CMS Version Two. This is not a Wordpress theme.
A little more about the theme.
1. The theme has AJAX page loading with progress bar to show loading progress.
2. Unlimited Blog articles which can contain Regular images, GIF's & Vimeo/Youtube Videos.
3. Configured to work perfect with the new Kirby Two panel.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/77Vdg2