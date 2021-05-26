MNMLST Theme

M. Umar

A minimalist blogging theme with AJAX page loading made specially for Kirby CMS Version Two. This is not a Wordpress theme.

A little more about the theme.

1. The theme has AJAX page loading with progress bar to show loading progress.
2. Unlimited Blog articles which can contain Regular images, GIF's & Vimeo/Youtube Videos.
3. Configured to work perfect with the new Kirby Two panel.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/77Vdg2

