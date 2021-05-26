Clothes Shopping App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yo! 👋
Yesterday I was about to design a clothing app and got a crazy idea💡
What if you could swipe clothes just like in a dating app? By doing that, the app learns what clothes you like and will show recommendations based on that. What do you think?