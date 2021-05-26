William Hedin

Clothes Shopping App

Clothes Shopping App
Yo! 👋

Yesterday I was about to design a clothing app and got a crazy idea💡

What if you could swipe clothes just like in a dating app? By doing that, the app learns what clothes you like and will show recommendations based on that. What do you think?

