CrochetApp – Row counter app

Download CrochetApp:
AppStore
Google Play
CrochetApp is the first mobile app crafted specially for crocheters with a great user experience for crochet patterns and amigurumi toys.
The light and rounded design, with bright colors that speak to the audience in a joyful tone, makes the use of the app pleasant and enjoyable.
A new patterns and instructions format optimized for mobile devices, that increases readability and lowers the bar on users who can craft it. Each month new unique amigurumi patterns (currently twelve free patterns) are available for creation completely free.