Andrey Lohmatov
Chili Labs

CrochetApp – Row counter app

Andrey Lohmatov
Chili Labs
Andrey Lohmatov for Chili Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
CrochetApp – Row counter app 3d tabbar pdf notification card android ios minimal colorful emoji steps payment flutter mobile clean illustration app toy pattern knitting
CrochetApp – Row counter app 3d tabbar pdf notification card android ios minimal colorful emoji steps payment flutter mobile clean illustration app toy pattern knitting
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Download CrochetApp:
AppStore
Google Play

CrochetApp is the first mobile app crafted specially for crocheters with a great user experience for crochet patterns and amigurumi toys.
The light and rounded design, with bright colors that speak to the audience in a joyful tone, makes the use of the app pleasant and enjoyable.
A new patterns and instructions format optimized for mobile devices, that increases readability and lowers the bar on users who can craft it. Each month new unique amigurumi patterns (currently twelve free patterns) are available for creation completely free.

Chili Labs
Chili Labs
We make mobile apps.
Hire Us

More by Chili Labs

View profile
    • Like