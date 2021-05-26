Video Streaming UI Kit for Figma

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TOMO Video Streaming UI Kit is a package for Figma which includes 20 high-quality iOS screens that you can use in handy to create beautiful, high-fidelity prototypes for getting started with video streaming applications. Minimal, scalable and pixel-perfect… it’s worth a try!.
Download Now: https://1.envato.market/GjbRXE