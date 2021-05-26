Emmanuel Akinfulubi

Video Streaming UI Kit for Figma

Video Streaming UI Kit for Figma swift kotlin react native flutter application app design mobile app mobile ui uidesign message app messaging social network socialmedia figma ui figma ui kit video streaming
TOMO Video Streaming UI Kit is a package for Figma which includes 20 high-quality iOS screens that you can use in handy to create beautiful, high-fidelity prototypes for getting started with video streaming applications. Minimal, scalable and pixel-perfect… it’s worth a try!.

Download Now: https://1.envato.market/GjbRXE

