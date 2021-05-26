Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Big Naughty Boy

Big Naughty Boy nftart nft binance bnb cryptocurrency crypto vectorart mushrooms illustration design lowbrow fungi adobe illustrator
One of 10 cards from my collection ''Non-Fungible but Tottaly Shroomable'' the binance shroom BNB - Big Naughty Boy!
each card/shroom represents a crypto currency! all will soon be available on biance marketplace when it opens! for now this si the only shroom available on JGN binance smart chain marketplace.
link:
https://jgnnft.com/assets/0x3E31F70912c00AEa971A8b2045bd568D738C31Dc/1354?owner=0x2a68274e55986fe1b218a18f0d7db9c32f543b88

