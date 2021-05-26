One of 10 cards from my collection ''Non-Fungible but Tottaly Shroomable'' the binance shroom BNB - Big Naughty Boy!

each card/shroom represents a crypto currency! all will soon be available on biance marketplace when it opens! for now this si the only shroom available on JGN binance smart chain marketplace.

link:

https://jgnnft.com/assets/0x3E31F70912c00AEa971A8b2045bd568D738C31Dc/1354?owner=0x2a68274e55986fe1b218a18f0d7db9c32f543b88