Den Klenkov

Minimal Calendar App

Den Klenkov
Den Klenkov
Minimal Calendar App overlay plan date task timeline meeting typography modern design schedule planning calendar web product design clean minimal interface ux app ui
Fullscreen version of the calendar app concept I made a while ago.

📩 denklenkov@gmail.com

Showreel | Instagram | LinkedIn

Rebound of
Minimal Calendar Concept
By Den Klenkov
Den Klenkov
Den Klenkov
Product Designer 👉🏻 denklenkov .com
