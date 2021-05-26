Kaysar Designs

PowerPoint Pitch Deck Template

Kaysar Designs
Kaysar Designs
  • Save
PowerPoint Pitch Deck Template
Download color palette

Creative about us slide design for a pitch deck. This page is your opportunity to introduce yourself to your potential customers. We are available to design or redesign your pitch deck to get investors- http://pph.me/kaysar

Posted on May 26, 2021
Kaysar Designs
Kaysar Designs

More by Kaysar Designs

View profile
    • Like