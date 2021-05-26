Responsive Minimal Notebook

M. Umar

Response Wordpress Minimal Notebook theme. This is a child theme for the popular Genesis framework.

It’s simple and clean with a focus on typography and looking great without images.

https://crmrkt.com/AWBJlD

Posted on May 26, 2021
