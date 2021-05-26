Online Medicine Purchase Mobile App

Panthó mobile app and landing page design package is exclusively made for online Emergency service provider, Ambulance service provider, Also small agencies, and Freelancers industries. It has a modern, clean and very detailed UI design for iOS and Android apps. This template included 40 Plus Screen Design and 1 landing page. All symbols and objects are vector based and easily editable. It has also component library for future updates.

Download Now: https://1.envato.market/0JGykR