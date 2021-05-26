Emmanuel Akinfulubi

Online Medicine Purchase Mobile App

Emmanuel Akinfulubi
Emmanuel Akinfulubi
  • Save
Online Medicine Purchase Mobile App flutter react native app design app ui uxdesign adobexduikit uidesign uiux sketch adobexd figma mobile ui ui mobile app app medical app medicine medical
Download color palette

Panthó mobile app and landing page design package is exclusively made for online Emergency service provider, Ambulance service provider, Also small agencies, and Freelancers industries. It has a modern, clean and very detailed UI design for iOS and Android apps. This template included 40 Plus Screen Design and 1 landing page. All symbols and objects are vector based and easily editable. It has also component library for future updates.

Download Now: https://1.envato.market/0JGykR

Emmanuel Akinfulubi
Emmanuel Akinfulubi

More by Emmanuel Akinfulubi

View profile
    • Like