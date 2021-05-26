Figma Handyman & Workman App

Werker is a perfect Figma Tradesperson & Workman App designed for professional teams, construction and any kind of home maintenance services. It contains all 32 screens in layered and organized elements. Each screen fully customizable, easy to use and carefully assembled in Figma. This template is ready to use for iOS app.

32 Screen Layouts, Pixel Perfect, 100% Vector and Customizable, Layered & Well Organized, San Francisco Fonts, Designed based on 1x iPhone X Screen Resolutions (375×812), Designed in Figma

Download Now: https://1.envato.market/9WVnv5