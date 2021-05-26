Figma Handyman & Workman App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Werker is a perfect Figma Tradesperson & Workman App designed for professional teams, construction and any kind of home maintenance services. It contains all 32 screens in layered and organized elements. Each screen fully customizable, easy to use and carefully assembled in Figma. This template is ready to use for iOS app.
32 Screen Layouts, Pixel Perfect, 100% Vector and Customizable, Layered & Well Organized, San Francisco Fonts, Designed based on 1x iPhone X Screen Resolutions (375×812), Designed in Figma
Download Now: https://1.envato.market/9WVnv5