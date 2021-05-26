Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project was about creating a landing page design for my client in Boston, USA.
The concept on this landing page, the client wants a company profile website in black and white and with a simple, strong, bold and confident style.
-------------------------------------------
Don't forget to like and leave your valuable feedback😋
Contact me at ichanfadhil21@gmail.com for project inquiries.