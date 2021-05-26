Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oluwatobi Ogunjimi

DONATION APP CASE STUDY

Oluwatobi Ogunjimi
Oluwatobi Ogunjimi
  • Save
DONATION APP CASE STUDY casestudy screens worldwide lagos learning ux design minimal app uiux interfacedesign branding donation app
Download color palette

The donation APP (donateIT) is a clothe donation for the world citizen humanitarian organization project to reach out to the homeless by donating clothes to them, but the challenege here is having to get the clothes donation circulate worldwide.

With the invent of this app, users are able to donate worldwide by taking pictures and sending down to their different locations.

As a interface designer, having to design a functional and friendly user interface design for users is the main goal.

Full case study on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120254279/DONATION-APP-CASE-STUDY

Oluwatobi Ogunjimi
Oluwatobi Ogunjimi

More by Oluwatobi Ogunjimi

View profile
    • Like