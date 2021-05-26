The donation APP (donateIT) is a clothe donation for the world citizen humanitarian organization project to reach out to the homeless by donating clothes to them, but the challenege here is having to get the clothes donation circulate worldwide.

With the invent of this app, users are able to donate worldwide by taking pictures and sending down to their different locations.

As a interface designer, having to design a functional and friendly user interface design for users is the main goal.

Full case study on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120254279/DONATION-APP-CASE-STUDY