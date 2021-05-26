Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Dribbblers!
I'm happy to share with you the new shot of the marketplace for teens!
QniQr was created by parents and teachers. The project helps all children to have a chance to learn about money and live their dream of starting a business.
We know how passionate most kids are about preserving the environment, and we share their passion!
QniQr is a great way to support the fight against climate change, by reducing waste and becoming part of the sharing economy.
Hope you'll appreciate the project!
