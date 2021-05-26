Hi, Dribbblers!

I'm happy to share with you the new shot of the marketplace for teens!

QniQr was created by parents and teachers. The project helps all children to have a chance to learn about money and live their dream of starting a business.

We know how passionate most kids are about preserving the environment, and we share their passion!

QniQr is a great way to support the fight against climate change, by reducing waste and becoming part of the sharing economy.

Hope you'll appreciate the project!

