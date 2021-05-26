Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
M. Umar

Auberge Plus WordPress Theme

M. Umar
M. Umar
  • Save
Auberge Plus WordPress Theme illustrator minimal ux ui app website web illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

AUBERGE PLUS IS INTUITIVE, FLEXIBLE, RESPONSIVE, RETINA-READY, FUTURE-PROOF MODERN RESTAURANT & CAFÉ & RECIPES BLOG CUSTOMIZABLE WORDPRESS THEME

Supports Jetpack plugin to create a food menu (Food Menus custom post type, site logo, site icon, infinite scroll, contact form, tiled galleries, sharing buttons, related posts,…), Schema.org markup (supports Google Recipe View), Theme Hook Alliance action hooks, translation-ready code, header slideshow, customizable colors and layout, and other cool features.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/pPmokV

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
M. Umar
M. Umar

More by M. Umar

View profile
    • Like