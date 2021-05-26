Rebranding IMS

Trending designs to inspire you
The Meteorological Service is used for weather forecasting and predicts and characterizes the regional climate.
The sun and cloud symbolize weather forecasts and seasons.
Part of the circle above represents the atmosphere, and together with the dial (letter i) the clock indices, such as a barometer, thermometer, and hygrometer.
