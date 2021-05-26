Sam Buydens

Playful icons cont.

A set of playful icons to accompany content surrounding the unique selling propositions and work-process for a digital agency.

Een serie van iconen ter begeleiding van teksten omtrent de troeven en het werkproces van een digitaal agentschap.

Playful icons
Posted on May 26, 2021
Hi 👋, my name is Sam Buydens, a digital designer.
