Universal Health Network Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Universal Health Network Logo Designed by The Logo Smith medical monomark brand mark initials medical logo healthcare logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

→ Client: Universal Health Network
→ Designed: 2021
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design

Details to come.

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
