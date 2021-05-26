TerraLeads mobile app

Hello, guys!

Today I want to present you one of my extreme projects - a mobile application for Terraleads

Terraleads is a CPA product chain that provides a wide range of services.

My task was to rethink the current design of their CRM system and adapt it for a mobile application.

The solution was as follows:

First, I analyzed their closest competitors, taking note of a couple of interesting features.

Secondly, it was decided to resort to "atomic" design. A UI-kit was created for the application based on the company's brand book.

The design itself: it was decided to adhere to the most laconic and intuitive design for the user. Basic and necessary information in the most prominent places, secondary tasks are hidden in logical folders and subfolders. The main screen is accentuated by the "Create Stream" floating button.

Result: the result is a large number of active users of the application and satisfied customers :)