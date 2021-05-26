Slavisa Dujkovic | logo

Genii logo design

Genii logo design futuring reimagine life planet earth consulting coaching book publishing workshops genius jedi nature branding logodesigner mark symbol logodesign logo
Logo design for Genii - a futuring company, helping people reimagine life and work for a thriving planet.

