Ultradesk Gaming Tables

Full presentation on Behance
We present to you one of our favorite store design. Particularly noteworthy is the megamenu, but most of all the extensive product card and the way of displaying the product attributes. The store's functionalities and graphic design make this project memorable. Check it out.
Since 2012, Ultradesk has been offering innovative products that focus on the expectations of computer gamers. Design and manufacturing of computer desks, gaming chairs and small accessories their specialty.
Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss our new projects.
Please visit also our Behance profile and web design portfolio !
We're available for new projects! -> kontakt@wiwi.pl
Thanks for watching!