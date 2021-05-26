Igor Vensko
WiWi (•‿•) Agency

Ultradesk Gaming Tables

Igor Vensko
WiWi (•‿•) Agency
Igor Vensko for WiWi (•‿•) Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Ultradesk Gaming Tables neon modern table gaming ui web design website
Ultradesk Gaming Tables neon modern table gaming ui web design website
Ultradesk Gaming Tables neon modern table gaming ui web design website
Ultradesk Gaming Tables neon modern table gaming ui web design website
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_1.png
  2. dribbble_2.png
  3. dribbble_3.png
  4. dribbble_4.png

Full presentation on Behance

We present to you one of our favorite store design. Particularly noteworthy is the megamenu, but most of all the extensive product card and the way of displaying the product attributes. The store's functionalities and graphic design make this project memorable. Check it out.

Since 2012, Ultradesk has been offering innovative products that focus on the expectations of computer gamers. Design and manufacturing of computer desks, gaming chairs and small accessories their specialty.

-------------
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss our new projects.

Please visit also our Behance profile and web design portfolio !

--------------
We're available for new projects! -> kontakt@wiwi.pl
Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
WiWi (•‿•) Agency
WiWi (•‿•) Agency
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by WiWi (•‿•) Agency

View profile
    • Like