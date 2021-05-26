Artemiy Lebedev

New forms of matter, 020

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Hire Me
  • Save
New forms of matter, 020 render artist art poster art poster motiongraphics motion design motion 3d artist 3d art 3d behance interface ux uidesign uiux webdesign figma ui design
New forms of matter, 020 render artist art poster art poster motiongraphics motion design motion 3d artist 3d art 3d behance interface ux uidesign uiux webdesign figma ui design
Download color palette
  1. Softdribbbleend.mp4
  2. MATTER DRIBBBLE POST 3.png
  3. MATTER DRIBBBLE POST 4.png

NEW FORMS OF MATTER (020)
🔈 Sound_ON⠀
👉 Swipe to view posters
New series of posters. New forms of matter.

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram | Foundation | TryShowTime

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance

Have a nice day!

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Co-Founder Mative Labs Jury Member Awwwards
Hire Me

More by Artemiy Lebedev

View profile
    • Like