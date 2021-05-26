Klaryssa Nicole Korol

Aliens On My Mind

Klaryssa Nicole Korol
Klaryssa Nicole Korol
  • Save
Aliens On My Mind manga alien pastel kawaii original character character design manga art anime girl shoujo anime illustration
Download color palette

Made with Adobe Photoshop and a Wacom Cintiq. Inspired by the manga style, pastel aesthetic and aliens.

Klaryssa Nicole Korol
Klaryssa Nicole Korol

More by Klaryssa Nicole Korol

View profile
    • Like