Aditya Bhardwaj

Pay Invoice through credit card

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj
  • Save
Pay Invoice through credit card ui design credit card payment credit card paymet invoice credit card creditcard dailyuichallenge dailyui002 dailyui daily100challenge design minimal app ui
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my Day 2 project of DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...
Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.
Feel free to give your suggestions
Thanks
Software - Figma

Aditya Bhardwaj
Aditya Bhardwaj

More by Aditya Bhardwaj

View profile
    • Like