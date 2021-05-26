Klaryssa Nicole Korol

Pastel Alien Girl

Klaryssa Nicole Korol
Klaryssa Nicole Korol
  • Save
Pastel Alien Girl alien pastel kawaii original character character design manga art anime girl shoujo manga anime illustration
Download color palette

Made with Adobe Photoshop and a Wacom Cintiq. Inspired by aliens, and the kawaii pastel style and aesthetic.

Klaryssa Nicole Korol
Klaryssa Nicole Korol

More by Klaryssa Nicole Korol

View profile
    • Like