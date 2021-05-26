Usman Sayed

Minimal logo design for Ancient leaf

Usman Sayed
Usman Sayed
  • Save
Minimal logo design for Ancient leaf design minimalist logo logo impressive clean design business logo adobe photoshop adobe illustrator minimalist logodesign
Download color palette

Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Minimalist Logo is a design completely sketched and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To make it look attractive, I have made three variations with White on red, Red on white and Leaf Background with Logo in white Concepts.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a quick feedback.

#logodesign
#minimallogo
#creativedesigns
#unique

Regards
Usman

Usman Sayed
Usman Sayed

More by Usman Sayed

View profile
    • Like