Minimal logo design for Ancient leaf

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Minimalist Logo is a design completely sketched and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To make it look attractive, I have made three variations with White on red, Red on white and Leaf Background with Logo in white Concepts.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a quick feedback.
#logodesign
#minimallogo
#creativedesigns
#unique
Regards
Usman