Klaryssa Nicole Korol

Shy Little Alien Girl

Shy Little Alien Girl alien pastel kawaii original character character design manga art anime girl shoujo manga anime illustration
Made in Adobe Photoshop, and a Wacom Cintiq. Inspired by aliens, and the kawaii pastel style and aesthetic.

